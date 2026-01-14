Delayed Indian Super League season to kick off next month

NEW DELHI: The delayed Indian Super League will kick off on February 14 after all 14 football clubs confirmed participation, officials said Wednesday.

The ISL, India's flagship football competition, is usually played between September and April.

It faced uncertainty because a commercial rights agreement between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited, which operated the ISL, expired on December 9, leaving the league without a sponsor.

Some clubs, including reigning champions Mohun Bagan, halted player salaries and suspended football activities in December.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) plans to take over the running of the ISL from the 2025-26 season under a 20-year proposal sent to clubs, according to local media reports.

"Many clubs had agreed earlier, but the remaining few came on board on Tuesday," an AIFF source told AFP on condition of anonymity.