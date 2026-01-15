Arsenal feasts on Sanchez mistakes to set up 3-2 win over Chelsea in League Cup semifinals

Arsenal scored two goals off errors by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to set up a 3-2 win at Chelsea in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

A corner sailed over Sanchez in the seventh minute, allowing Ben White to head into an unguarded net, before the Spanish keeper let a low cross squirm through his grasp to gift Viktor Gyokeres a tap-in in the 49th.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho pulled a goal back but Martin Zubimendi restored Arsenal's two-goal cushion by slotting home a finish in the 70th.

Garnacho's second goal — in the 83rd — gave Chelsea a lifeline ahead of the second leg on Feb. 3 at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Still, Mikel Arteta's team is the favorite to advance to the March 22 final at Wembley Stadium in what is shaping up to be a banner season for the Gunners, who lead the Premier League by six points and top the Champions League standings.

Liam Rosenior, taking charge of his first home match as Chelsea's new coach, refused to criticize Sanchez for his mistakes.

"I said to him before the game and I made this really clear — when my players make mistakes, I'm accountable. That's on me," Rosenior said.

"I'll stay positive with him, as I will all the group. My job is to help them, not to blame them."