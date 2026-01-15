Real Madrid ousted from Copa del Rey by 2nd-division club Albacete in debut of coach Arbeloa

MADRID: Álvaro Arbeloa got off to a dismal start as the new coach of Real Madrid, seeing his team lose to second-division club Albacete 3-2 and drop out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Jefté Betancor scored the game-winning goal four minutes into stoppage time to send Albacete to the quarterfinals. Gonzalo García had also scored in added time for Madrid to even the match at 2-2.

Madrid struggled from the start in the debut of Arbeloa, the club's former B-team coach who on Monday was picked to replace Xabi Alonso following a tumultuous eight-month stint at the helm.

"At this club, even a draw is bad, a tragedy, imagine a defeat like this, especially against a lower-division opponent," Arbeloa said. "If anyone is responsible, it's me, as I'm the one who made the decisions regarding the lineup, how we wanted to play, and the substitutions. I can only thank the players for the welcome they gave me and help them recover physically and mentally."

Arbeloa used a few B-team players as expected, but he drew some criticism for resting many of his top stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo. Vinícius Júnior started, but was mostly ineffective as Madrid had difficulty creating scoring opportunities.

Arbeloa said he had "no regrets" about his squad choice.

"I was convinced that the squad was the right one," Arbeloa said. "It was a great team, the starting lineup and the bench. I have a very talented squad and it's not easy for them to do everything I've asked of them in just one day with a new coach. I feel ultimately responsible."