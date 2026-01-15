Sadio Mané tops Salah again at Africa Cup as late goal sends Senegal into final past Egypt

TANGIER: Sadio Mané again got the better of his former teammate Mohamed Salah by firing Senegal into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Wednesday.

Salah's wait for an Africa Cup title goes on — Egypt lost the 2021 final on penalties to Senegal, when then-Liverpool teammate Mané and his country claimed their first.

Mané and his Teranga Lions have a chance for their second when they contest the final against Morocco in Rabat on Sunday — the host nation defeated Nigeria on penalties in the second semifinal. Senegal will play its first game of the tournament away from Tangier when it contests the decider.

Mané, the two-time African Footballer of the Year, broke the deadlock Wednesday in the 78th minute when he left fly from just outside the penalty area inside the bottom left corner after Lamine Camara's initial effort was blocked.

It sent celebrations of joy and relief among the Teranga Lions' fans in the Grand Stade de Tanger, where Senegal had taken the initiative but struggled for clear chances against the Pharaohs' stubborn defense.

"We totally deserved this victory," Senegal defender Moussa Niakhaté said. "We suffocated them, we didn't let them play their game, and we also didn't allow ourselves get caught out either. Finally, by pushing constantly, it went in."