UEFA cites fall in US dollar last year for $55 million loss in accounts

GENEVA: The fall in the U.S. dollar value last year cost UEFA about $55 million.

The dollar value dropped about 9% against a range of foreign currencies in the first months of 2025, which economists linked to investors' waning confidence in the U.S. under President Donald Trump, who returned to office last January.

UEFA cited "economic, market and geopolitical dynamics" and a "sudden weakening of the U.S. dollar" for driving the foreign exchange losses which accounted for the loss in its accounts for the 2024-25 soccer season.

"In the past few years, UEFA benefited from a strong U.S. dollar leading to substantial gains on foreign exchange," the body said on Thursday in its 52-page annual financial report which did not name Trump.

"In March 2025, however, the tides turned, and the U.S. dollar rapidly weakened by almost 9%, resulting in currency exchange losses of 47 million euros." That was equivalent to $54.5 million at the exchange rate on Thursday.

That sum almost equated to the overall "net result" in UEFA's latest annual accounts of minus-46.2 million euros ($53.6 million) which was financed from its reserves.