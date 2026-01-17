Arsenal extend Premier League lead despite drawing blank at Forest

NOTTINGHAM: Arsenal opened up a seven-point Premier League lead despite failing to break down a resilient Nottingham Forest in a 0-0 draw at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Gunners had the chance to stretch into a nine-point advantage after Manchester City lost 2-0 at local rivals Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off.

Arsenal were made to pay for a lacklustre first half performance as Forest held out to boost their own chances of survival.

However, Mikel Arteta's men remain in a promising position to end a 22-year wait to win the title.

Forest boss Sean Dyche had blasted his side for their first half performance in crashing out to second-tier Wrexham in the FA Cup last weekend.

Dyche received the response he craved as the home side battled hard to edge five points clear of the relegation zone.

City have failed to apply any pressure to Arsenal during a four-game winless Premier League run since the turn of the year.

But back-to-back goalless draws against Liverpool and Forest has prevented Arsenal from building a big lead.

Third-placed Aston Villa could narrow the gap at the top to four points should they beat Everton on Sunday.

The visitors did not have a shot on target in the first half.

It was not until Arteta flexed his strength in depth off the bench in the second period that Forest began to be stretched.

Leandro Trossard was introduced at the break with Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino and Gabriel Jesus all brought on before the hour mark.

Saka came closest to breaking the deadlock when his looping header from Declan Rice's cross was brilliantly turned behind by goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Merino should have scored but could not turn Rice's inviting free-kick delivery on target.

Arsenal were able to rely on their solid defence to at least edge further clear at the top thanks to an 11th clean sheet in 22 league games.