Kane scores in Bayern comeback romp over Leipzig

LEIPZIG: Harry Kane scored his 21st goal of the Bundesliga season as Bayern Munich came from behind to win 5-1 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The victory restores Bayern's 11-point lead atop the ladder over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while continuing their record-breaking campaign.

Unbeaten Bayern have dropped just four points on their way to a record-equalling tally of 50 after 18 games. Bayern's total of 71 goals scored is also a record at this stage of a Bundesliga season.

Leipzig took a first-half lead through Romulo, but Bayern kicked into gear after the break, Serge Gnabry, Kane, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Michael Olise all scoring.

Leipzig were strong early and broke through after 20 minutes when Romulo snuck past Bayern's Tah to poke in an Antonio Nusa pass from close range.

The hosts were undone in the simplest fashion just after half-time. Dayot Upamecano picked Christoph Baumgartner's pocket and fed Gnabry, who guided the ball into the bottom corner.

Bayern took the lead after 67 minutes, once again thanks to a Leipzig mistake.

Olise's floated cross did not appear dangerous until Ridle Baku lost his footing, allowing an unmarked Kane time and space to blast home.

With Leipzig's resistance broken, Tah, Pavlovic and Olise all scored in the final 10 minutes, while Jamal Musiala returned late off the bench after a six-month injury absence.