Inter Milan wins at Udinese to fortify Serie A lead before facing Arsenal in Champions League

MILAN: Inter Milan will be full of confidence when the Champions League resumes after consolidating its lead in Serie A with a 1-0 win at Udinese on Saturday.

Lautaro Martínez scored in the first half and Inter moved six points clear of second-placed AC Milan and defending champion Napoli, which beat Sassuolo 1-0.

Milan hosts lowly Lecce on Sunday.

Inter welcomes Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday. Arsenal tops the table having won all six of its matches. Inter, which has lost its past two, sits sixth.

With that crucial match coming up, Cristian Chivu again rotated his squad on Saturday, with Pio Esposito partnering Lautaro.

Those two combined in the 20th minute for the opening goal.

Piotr Sebastian Zielinski played a through ball into the penalty area for Esposito to backheel it into the path of Lautaro, who muscled his way across before drilling into the bottom right corner.

Federico Dimarco thought he doubled Inter's lead in the 61st following another Esposito assist but it was ruled out for offside.