Senegal wins Africa Cup after walk-off protest, chaos over controversial penalty for host Morocco

RABAT: Senegal has won the Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic fashion.

Pape Gueye scored in extra time for the Teranga Lions to beat host Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic final on Sunday which at one point saw fans trying to storm the field and Senegal's players walking off the pitch to protest a penalty decision deep into second-half stoppage time.

It appeared unclear if the game could continue as fans battled with stewards.

"We all saw what happened at the end of the match but we took the decision to come back onto the pitch and give everything," Gueye said.

Play resumed after a stoppage of 14 minutes, only for Senegal's Édouard Mendy to easily save Brahim Díaz's attempt at a Panenka penalty when he lobbed the ball straight into the goalkeeper's arms with the last kick of normal time.

Gueye then scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of extra time when he swept the ball into the top right corner with his left boot.

The 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium emptied quickly after the final whistle. Few were left to see the Senegalese players lift the trophy.

It's Senegal's second Africa Cup win. The Teranga Lions won the 2021 edition after a penalty shootout against Egypt.