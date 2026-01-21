Man City stunned by Bodo/Glimt in epic Champions League upset

BODO: Manchester City suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday as the Norwegian minnows caused one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history.

Pep Guardiola's side were blown away by Kasper Hogh's first half brace and a second half strike from Jens Petter Hauge at the ecstatic Aspmyra Stadion.

Rayan Cherki got one back moments after Hauge's goal, but Rodri's dismissal for two bookings left City in tatters as Bodo/Glimt celebrated their first ever win in the Champions League group phase.

In a fishing town situated 200km north of the Arctic Circle, the 2023 European champions were caught cold in freezing temperatures of minus two degrees.

Bodo's entire population of only 55,000 people could almost fit into City's Etihad Stadium.

But Kjetil Knutsen's underdogs ignored the huge financial and talent gap between the clubs to inflict a chastening defeat on the Premier League giants.

Bodo/Glimt, who hadn't played since December after the end of the Norwegian season, reached the Europa League semi-finals last term, an impressive run that maintained their remarkable rise over the last decade.

In their first ever season in the Champions League group phase, Bodo/Glimt had already earned creditable draws against Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.