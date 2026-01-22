Former India defender and East Bengal legend Ilyas Pasha passes away

NEW DELHI: Former India and East Bengal defender Ilyas Pasha died on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of Pasha, who was one of the best footballers to have come out of Karnataka.

A committed and soft-spoken footballer, Pasha carved out a distinguished career in an area of the field that demanded resilience and composure - defence.

Primarily operating as a right wing-back, he was renowned for his impeccable sense of timing, calm demeanour, and ability to read the game astutely.

Rarely flustered under pressure, Pasha's disciplined positioning and well-judged tackles ensured that opposing left wingers found little joy on his flank, while goalkeepers behind him operated with added confidence.

At the international level, Pasha made his senior India debut on January 27, 1987, against Bulgaria in the Nehru Cup at Kozhikode. He went on to earn eight international caps, featuring in two editions of the Nehru Cup (1987 and 1991), the 1991 SAF Games, and the 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.