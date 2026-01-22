Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea make Champions League charge; Bayern advances and Barcelona wins

MANCHESTER: Premier League teams are powering ahead in the Champions League with five of England's top flight clubs in position to advance to the round of 16.

Arsenal tops the standings and has already secured its place in the next round, while wins for Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea on Wednesday saw them move into the top eight automatic qualifying positions with one game of the league phase to go. Tottenham is fifth, with Manchester City the only English team in the playoff positions going into next week's matches.

"Let's make sure we're in the top eight. We've put ourselves in a good position, but that's for next week," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said.

Liverpool is fourth after a 3-0 win at Marseille. Newcastle beat PSV Eindhoven by the same score and Chelsea won 1-0 against Pafos.

Bayern Munich is second and joined Arsenal in advancing to the round of 16 with Harry Kane scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise.



Barcelona is in ninth place after a 4-2 win at Slavia Prague and risks having to to go through the playoffs to advance.

But there is much to play for in the final round of league phase games with just three points separating third place Real Madrid and Juventus in 15th.

The top eight qualify directly to the round of 16. Teams placed from nine to 24 enter a two-legged playoff to advance.

Final day drama

Prepare for a dramatic final round of games before the knockouts.

While the remaining six automatic qualification spots are still up for grabs, just two points separate the last of the playoff places and Ajax, which is 32nd in the standings.

One standout game sees Italian champion Napoli host Chelsea. Napoli is 25th — one place below the playoffs. It also means a reunion for Napoli coach Antonio Conte and his former club Chelsea.

"It's a massive game. For Napoli as well. They need to win to stay in the competition; we need to win to be in the top eight," Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said. "It's going to be a great game against a massive club, with a great manager."

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Newcastle and dropped points for either team could see them fall into the playoffs.

Man City's home game against Galatasaray also has much riding on it if the 2023 European champion is to avoid the danger of the playoffs.

Jose Mourinho needs a win at his former club Madrid to give Benfica any chance of making the playoffs.Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)