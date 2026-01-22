Real Madrid top football rich list as Liverpool surge

LONDON: Real Madrid stayed top of football's rich list as Liverpool outstripped their English rivals for the first time, according to Deloitte's Money League study on Thursday.

Spanish giants Madrid generated nearly 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in revenue in the 2024/25 season despite failing to win a major trophy.

The refurbishment of the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium into a multi-purpose venue continues to pay rich dividends -- Madrid's 594 million euros of commercial revenues alone would be enough for a place in the top 10.

Barcelona climbed back into second place in Deloitte's table (975 million euros) despite delays forcing them to play the whole season away from the Camp Nou, which is still being redeveloped.

Bayern Munch were third on the list (861 million euros), marginally ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, whose income was boosted by winning the Champions League for the first time.

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Premier League clubs, with Liverpool leading the English contingent for the first time.

An expansion of Anfield plus a return to the Champions League and winning the Premier League title boosted the Reds' revenue to 836 million euros.

Manchester City and Manchester United both slipped down the list.

Pep Guardiola's City fell from second to sixth after an early exit from the Champions League and a third-placed Premier League finish following four consecutive titles.

United dropped behind Arsenal to eighth after missing out on the Champions League and finishing 15th in the Premier League.