Inter bounce back from two down to demolish Pisa and extend lead at the top of Serie A

MILAN: Serie A leader Inter Milan recovered from conceding two early goals to beat lowly Pisa 6-2 and open a six-point gap on Friday.

One of the shock results of the season looked possible at the San Siro when Inter found itself 2-0 down midway through the first half against a team that had not won in 10 league games.

However, three goals in the seven minutes before halftime transformed the match and put Inter on the way to a ninth win in 10 league games.

Pisa took the lead after 11 minutes thanks to a moment of inspiration from veteran striker Stefano Moreo. Yann Sommer’s pass out was poor and Moreo pounced before looking up from 35 meters out and stroking the ball over the goalkeeper’s head into the empty net.

Stefano doubled Pisa’s lead in the 23rd with a header from a corner kick.