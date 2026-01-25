Surprising Augsburg hands Bayern Munich first defeat in the Bundesliga

BERLIN: The best team in Germany is not necessarily the best in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich slumped to its first Bundesliga defeat of the season by 2-1 at home to Bavarian rival Augsburg on Saturday, when Bayern star Michael Olise struck the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

It's the first time Bayern has failed to gather at least a point in the league since March 8 in a 3-2 defeat at home to Bochum.

"I wouldn't say the defeat was absolutely deserved. That might be too much but it also wouldn't have been deserved if we had won," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. "So in a way, it's acceptable, even though it's extremely annoying for us to have lost a Bundesliga match. The crucial thing will be our reaction to it."

Augsburg ended Bayern's record 53-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga in April 2014, and on Saturday the same club also ended Bayern's next longest unbeaten run at 27 games.

With 50 points and a goal difference of plus-57, Bayern had already made the best ever start to the Bundesliga after 18 rounds.

Augsburg, only three points from the relegation zone before the match, hadn't won a game since early December. And Manuel Baum's team had to come from behind in Munich after Hiroki Ito opened the scoring with a header to Olise's corner in the 23rd minute.