Dembélé's penalty miss proves costly as PSG draws 1-1 with Newcastle in Champions League

PARIS: Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé had a night to forget, missing an early penalty and a golden chance from close range as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The draw meant both sides finished out of the top eight places in the league table and failed to qualify automatically for the last 16. They will enter the playoffs instead.

PSG was awarded an early penalty when Bradley Barcola got behind the defense down the left wing with less than one minute played. The ball hit Barcola's arm following a tackle from a defender coming across and then flew onto the arm of Lewis Miley right behind him.

Miley seemed unsighted and the handball appeared accidental but referee Slavko Vinčić awarded the spot kick following a short video review.

Dembélé aimed for the bottom right corner but goalkeeper Nick Pope made a brilliant save. Pope was beaten in the eight minute when Vitinha curled a shot into the same corner after being set up by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the edge of the penalty area.

Dembélé, who scored 35 goals overall last season, scooped the ball well over the crossbar from 10 meters out in the 40th minute when meeting a cross from the left.

Joe Willock equalized for the visitors in first-half stoppage time and substitute Harvey Barnes missed a chance to win it for the visitors with moments left.