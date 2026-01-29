Lamine Yamal's goal and assist propel Barcelona to Champions League round of 16

BARCELONA: Lamine Yamal came through for Barcelona again.

With an assist and a goal, Yamal led Barcelona's comeback against Copenhagen and helped the Catalan club secure a top-eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday.

With a 4-1 victory at home, Barcelona ended in fifth place to reach an automatic spot in the round of 16.

"These are the nights you dream of playing in and winning when you are a kid," said Yamal, who was chosen the man of the match. "A fantastic night and we achieve our objective."

Copenhagen surprised early with 17-year-old Viktor Dadason scoring for the visitors in a breakaway four minutes into the match in Barcelona, but Yamal started Barcelona's rally by assisting on Robert Lewandowski's 48th-minute goal and then scored the go-ahead goal himself in the 60th.

"He has to adapt because the opponent almost always has two or three players on him," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said of Yamal. "Today his speed for the first goal and that he attacked the deep space was fantastic. He also ran back and tracked and worked defensively. Copenhagen couldn't go straight to our goal that one time because he was there. He's improved but he has absolutely fantastic quality. He's amazing."

Raphinha and Marcus Rashford later sealed Barcelona's victory — its 14th in its last 15 matches in all competitions.

The 18-year Yamal has been the top Barcelona player in the last few years and he proved his worth again on Wednesday.

He dribbled into the area before setting up Lewandowski's equalizer, then hit a curling shot from the right side of the box to add the second goal. The ball deflected on a defender before hitting the top corner by the far post.

Dadason's goal was his third in the Champions League before turning 18. Yamal had the most ever in the tournament with five.

Copenhagen ended 31st in the 36-team league phase.