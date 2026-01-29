Tillman's double sends Leverkusen into Champions League knockouts

LEVERKUSEN: United States midfielder Malik Tillman scored twice Wednesday to ensure Bayer Leverkusen will be in the Champions League knockout phase and seeded in the playoffs draw.

Tillman's unusual though smart goal gave Leverkusen an early lead against Villarreal then he added a second in what ended a comfortable 3-0 win.

In the 12th minute, Tillman ran across the penalty area and blocked Villarreal goalkeeper Arnau Tenas’ attempted pass out of the six-yard box and the ball bounced into the net.

The 23-year-old Tillman was mostly facing away from the Villarreal goal and trying to retain his balance when the ball crossed the line.

"In this situation he’s very clever," Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand said of Tillman. "He reads the game very well. Malik’s cleverness and intensity are something he’s been working on.”

Tillman's second came in the 35th with a low right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Leverkusen had started play 20th in the 36-team standings, needing a win both to ensure a top-24 finish that qualifies for the knockout phase and also help rise into at least 16th place that will mean being seeded Friday in the playoffs draw.

Hjulmand's team did indeed finish 16th and will have home advantage in the second leg against either Borussia Dortmund or Olympiakos. The two legs are played between Feb. 17 and 25.