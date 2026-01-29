Tiny Bodø/Glimt wins again in Champions League to set up potential playoff with Real Madrid

Tiny Bodø/Glimt is making a big splash in the Champions League and after back-to-back upsets over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, it has set up a possible showdown with Real Madrid.

A 2-1 comeback win at Atletico on Wednesday saw the Norwegian club scrape into the playoffs. It means it will play either record 15-time European champion Madrid or last year's losing finalist Inter Milan.

"The feeling is enormous, I am so incredibly proud," Bodø/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen said. "I'm not going to compare it to anything, but we do what we do. We should be extremely proud of that. Achievements stand on their own."

And given its habit of pulling off stunning upsets in Europe's elite club competition, Madrid and Inter are unlikely to relish a two-legged tie against the team that's located north of the Arctic Circle — farther north than any in Champions League history.

It was the second time in as many weeks that Bodø/Glimt has pulled off a shock result, following the 3-1 win against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's players were so apologetic to their fans that they refunded ticket costs for supporters who traveled to the match.