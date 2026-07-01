France looks like World Cup juggernaut with fearsome foursome of Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise and Barcola

EAST RUTHERFORD: France's fearsome foursome of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola leaves opponents exclaiming: Sacré bleu!

"Their four up front is the best in the competition by far," Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said.

France became the first nation to score three or more goals in five consecutive World Cup matches when it beat Sweden 3-0 Tuesday and advanced to a round of 16 match against Paraguay this weekend. Seeking to reach their third straight World Cup final, Les Bleus are a favorite to dethrone defending champion Argentina.

"There is something that we cannot hide, that we have a lot of quality in the team," French midfielder N'Golo Kanté said. "But I think it's the same for many other teams. We cannot see ourselves too beautiful or too strong."

After defeating Croatia for the 2018 title, France lost to Argentina on penalty kicks in the 2022 final. Les Bleus are 4-0 in this year's tournament, outscoring opponents 13-2.

"We always have to be more and more demanding because the opponents that we're going to face are going to be demanding," France coach Didier Deschamps said. "We need to fine-tune things and transform some negative points. Even though we didn't have a lot of consequences, we did concede two goals."

Mbappé is tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi with a tournament-high six goals after getting his third brace Tuesday. Dembélé is tied for fourth with four goals.

Olise leads with five assists, while Mbappe and Dembele have two apiece. Barcola has a goal and two assists.

Mbappé scored 18 goals in 18 World Cup games, one behind Messi's career record of 19 in 29 matches.

"I know that I do have qualities but I do have to show them on the largest stage that is the World Cup," Mbappé said.

France is using a 4-2-3-1 formation and Deschamps allows freedom to be fluid.

"They come in different positions. They're not static," Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres said. "They know each other well in how they move and their connection between each other."