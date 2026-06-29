France's crown jewel: The Age of Mbappe

THESE days, France is generally accepted as football's greatest talent production factory. Every other street in Paris may claim to have a future international. It wasn't always like this. When the country failed to qualify for the 1988 Euros, the Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) quietly moved their centre of excellence from Vichy to Clairefontaine (think of it as their BCCI's centre of excellence but for football). An hour's drive from the capital, the federation also made the move to bring kids not yet teenagers.

Within a few years, Thierry Henry, a future global superstar, enrolled as a child. Twelve years after Clairefontaine took off, France had won the World Cup and the Euros. Since then, their residential programme has birthed and given wings to the dreams of many French kids. When this daily spoke to Julien Sokol (now team manager at Ligue Un club Lyon), a former scout for the club, it was apparent that he revered the establishment. "The relationship between player and ball is the king," he had said a few years ago. "So, by the time a kid graduates, technical aspects are already keyed in."

Around 2010, another child travelled that same path from a Paris banlieue to Clairefontaine in the hope of a professional career.

Kylian Mbappe.