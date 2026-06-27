Erupting in 'volcanic' joy: Cape Verde make history, advance to knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2026

WHEN Cape Verde's greatest songs are written, there will be more than a few dedicated to the night when their football team provided joy for millions across the globe. Forget the fact that the small archipelago of islands off the west coast of Africa have a little over five lakh inhabitants. Millions of football fans will happily wear the colours of their national team in the stands from now till eternity.

Even watching from afar, over 15,000 kms to be precise, it was impossible not to fall in love with the country's football team and its people. Over the last two weeks, they have reminded the world why sport mattered, and will continue to matter, to a lot of people. They used a heaving Houston Stadium on Friday as the canvas to write not only one of the greatest World Cup stories but also one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

That sentence has already been written many times over the last two weeks, but that shouldn't be a reason to stop writing it because it's still ludicrous to even think about it. A population of just over 5,00,000, a small group of islands, most of them semi-professionals... even the idea of them at the World Cup beggared belief. On Friday night, this team wrote another epic as they advanced to the knockout stages to likely face Lionel Messi and Argentina. Come on.

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