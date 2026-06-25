FIFA World Cup 2026: It's not like watching Brazil but Selecao may like it that way

THE Brazil vs Scotland group encounter at Miami on Wednesday evening had gained significant traction in the days leading up to the match. It wasn't to do with whether Brazil would showcase their dazzling football. It wasn't to see if the Scots, whose fans have been one of the stories of the World Cup thus far, would pull out an upset for the ages.

It was because a Brazilian psychic had claimed that extraterrestrial beings were about to descend from the skies during the game to abduct over 700 people, including players and fans. "Do not go to the stadium in Miami," she had warned her 23mn+ followers on Insta. "Stay away."

The ones who did brave a potential alien invasion watched a fairly routine 3-0 win for Brazil over a limited Scotland side. In the process, the Selecao topped their own group for a 12th consecutive time. That, in itself, speaks for how below the radar they have flown in the US. In a World Cup already defined by stars, there has barely been a mention of the most popular team in any sport in the world. The discourse has been dominated by stars — new and old, ageing and fading — but there has been a certain inhibition about talking about the team which literally has the most stars on the jersey.