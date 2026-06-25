FIFA World Cup 2026: It's not like watching Brazil but Selecao may like it that way

THE Brazil vs Scotland group encounter at Miami on Wednesday evening had gained significant traction in the days leading up to the match. It wasn't to do with whether Brazil would showcase their dazzling football. It wasn't to see if the Scots, whose fans have been one of the stories of the World Cup thus far, would pull out an upset for the ages.
It was because a Brazilian psychic had claimed that extraterrestrial beings were about to descend from the skies during the game to abduct over 700 people, including players and fans. "Do not go to the stadium in Miami," she had warned her 23mn+ followers on Insta. "Stay away."
The ones who did brave a potential alien invasion watched a fairly routine 3-0 win for Brazil over a limited Scotland side. In the process, the Selecao topped their own group for a 12th consecutive time. That, in itself, speaks for how below the radar they have flown in the US. In a World Cup already defined by stars, there has barely been a mention of the most popular team in any sport in the world. The discourse has been dominated by stars — new and old, ageing and fading — but there has been a certain inhibition about talking about the team which literally has the most stars on the jersey.
But this kind of attitude towards the five-time champions will suit the team and coach Carlo Ancelotti. After the psychodrama, the pressure of expectation, the constant back-and-forth, this is exactly the kind of start to a campaign they would have wanted. While all the focus has been on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, the French team, the main co-hosts' off-field issues and Cristiano Ronaldo, they have very quietly enjoyed serene progress. To be fair, it wasn't like watching prime Brazil. It doesn't really matter, though. Like one of the winningest coaches in modern club football said after the game: "The goal is not to play well, the goal is to win."
This philosophy may be at odds with Brazil's historic hedonistic patterns. Joga bonito; the beautiful game. That, though, looks good only as a campaign slogan. When the Italian had become the first non-Brazilian to hold one of the country's most important posts, it wasn't on the back of a promise to turn Brazil into Harlem Globetrotters. It was based on very cold arithmetic. Which high-profile coach had the nous, gravitas and experience to make a slightly vulnerable but historically very successful team overcome a recent crisis of identity? At Real, Ancelotti wasn't known for any great stylistic preferences. He was the manager who would manage his players, coax performances out of them and see them as people. It was his remit with Brazil.
On the field, this Brazil has several winning ingredients. At the back, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, both of whom played in the Champions League for different sides, are two of the best centre-backs on the planet. One is an assured passer, the other likes to dominate territory and win duels. It's why they are an ideal fit even if there are issues in the full-back area.
The necessary sprinkling of stardust is upfront in the form of Vinicius Jr, the winger who has hit a purple patch with his runs from deep. His direct dribbling and ability to run at pace was a constant concern for the Scotland defenders on Wednesday. His four goals in the group stage may have not had moments of flash but if they are to enjoy a deep run, their principal attacking player has to keep playing his role like this. And it's no surprise that Ancelotti has unlocked Vinicius because their chemistry at Madrid was there for all to see.
The one slight tactical tweak that Ancelotti has done to enable them become a better team going forward is start Mateus Cunha in the second and third games. Igor Thiago, who started the opener, is a different type of forward. Cunha, though, allows the team to interchange and he likes to come deep and can also swap places with Vinicius. You also add Bournemouth's Rayan — Raphinha has picked up an injury — and the front three are relentless with their press and ability to play cute triangles at pace. They have already induced errors because of their press.
The worry, though, is what happens when the bigger, more powerful technical teams come calling? Will the axis of Magalhaes and Marquinhos, in the company of Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes in front of them, be enough to make them a dependable unit? The first few knockout games will offer conclusive proof.