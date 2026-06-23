Hair tie business, Donald Duck and the world's most lethal striker: The Haaland story

AFTER Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal in New Jersey on Monday night, the players wanted to give back to their fans. So, they performed the 'Viking Row'. Captain Martin Odegaard led the celebration, and the other players and the coaching staff joined in. They all sat in a Viking longboat formation and rowed as one to the beat of Odegaard's drum. Up in the stands at the Stadium, the thousands of Norwegians responded with rows of their own. It was, so far, one of the most viral moments of the World Cup.

It was pre-planned.

"I saw it online," Erling Haaland told Fox Sports after the game. "It's gone completely viral. Martin asked me before the game: 'Do you think we should join in?' I said, 'If we win, let's do it, why not?'"

Riding on the crest of a wave, Norway, on this stage for the first time this century, have already advanced to the knockout stages after two wins in two. While they are a sum greater than their parts, the sum itself would be significantly diminished without Haaland, already one of the best goal-scorers the world has known in a long time.