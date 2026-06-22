FIFA World Cup 2026: From car-wash facility in Tehran to top of world, Beiranvand’s story

ON a bus during the 40-hour journey from Tehran to Antalya in March, Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand found it difficult to sit in his seat. His 6’5” frame meant he had to stretch his limbs from time to time.

So, the custodian decided to lie down on the floor while the bus transported members of the Iranian team for one of their training camps after the war broke out in the last week of February.

“They snaked their way from Tehran on a 40-hour bus journey over the Turkish border,” The Athletic had reported before the World Cup. “During that difficult journey, Beiranvand lay in the aisle on the floor to stretch out his long limbs.”