FIFA World Cup 2026: Why your political ideology may influence who you pick in a Messi-Ronaldo debate

That pattern was noticeable anecdotally, but anecdote isn't evidence. The scientific question was whether it would hold up under rigorous cross-national testing and whether it was specifically political identity doing the work, rather than age, gender, nationality or any number of other factors. The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is almost uniquely suited to that test because the two players are so comparably accomplished that you can't explain preference through objective performance differences. What's left is what people project onto them, and that projection, it turns out, is partly political.

The World Cup provided both the motivation and the moment. With football at the centre of global attention, it seemed the right time to ask what the world's most argued-about sporting debate actually reveals about the people having it.

On the method used and what the India numbers reveal

The study uses regression modelling rather than simple counts, so reporting raw headcounts of "X preferred Ronaldo, Y preferred Messi" would actually be misleading. The meaningful finding is about the relationship between psychological variables and preference. What the data tell us is that within every country surveyed, respondents who lean more conservative than their compatriots tend to rate Ronaldo higher, and those who lean more liberal tend to rate Messi higher. Reducing that to a headcount loses the finding entirely.

On India specifically, the result cuts against all that Messi fervour you might expect. Surveyed properly, it's Ronaldo who edges it here and a slight but statistically real lean, and one that barely moves whether you cut the sample by age or gender. India tilts Ronaldo, quietly but consistently. It also sits toward the higher end of short-form video news consumption in our sample, which independently predicts Ronaldo preference across the full dataset that is consistent with Ronaldo's extraordinary reach on platforms like Instagram. It's one of eleven countries where Ronaldo leads but given the noise around Messi's popularity in South Asia, the consistency of the India finding is worth noting.