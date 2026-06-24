How Undav went from being rejected as a 14-year-old to starting for Germany at the World Cup

BENGALURU: Penne. Chicken. Curry cream sauce. Hot sauce. Tzatziki. That, according to ESPN, was what Deniz Undav was eating in 2020 as part of his meals.

Not the breakfast of a potential future champion.

For a few days at the World Cup, Undav had led the race for the Golden Boot. The stocky German forward, utilised as a sub in their first two games, had scored three as well as assisting two goals.

The 29-year-old, touted to start in their final group match against Ecuador on Thursday afternoon in East Rutherford, could be back on top of the leaderboard if he adds two more goals to his tally. In a World Cup where all the big-hitters have landed blows, it's one of the wildest sentences to be written within the context of the tournament.

Even as late as March, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and the forward had a public falling-out when the pair clashed over his supposed playing time for the national team. While the latter suggested he should be starting games, the former was of the view that the player's role would be that of an impact substitute. Less than three months later, Undav is about to start a match at the World Cup.

To truly comprehend the surrealness of the Undav story, one needn't even go back to the beginning, when he was rejected as a 14-year-old boy for being too small. At 24, he was playing for little-known SV Meppen in the third tier of German football; a long way from the glamour of the Bundesliga and a whole galaxy away from the World Cup (it was at Meppen where he was eating the above-mentioned meal).

To paint an illustration of how unique his story is, here's what the other top goal-scorers at this World Cup were doing at 24. Lionel Messi had already won the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe had already won a World Cup for France, Erling Haaland had already won the Champions League for Man City and Jonathan David, playing his football in Lille at the time, was spoken about as one of the best players to ever come out of North America.

Post that Werder rejection, Undav spent his childhood at an amateur club before going semi-pro at Havelse. He still had to supplement his football earnings by working shifts on the factory floor. "I had to do that job for the money because I couldn't survive on the money from the football alone," he had once told a Belgian publication.