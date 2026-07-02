FIFA World Cup 2026: Why football players at biggest showpiece event are playing chess

It sounds hipsterish but there are a few transferable properties between a physical sport like football and a game like chess. Controlling the central is a key element. Some of the openings in chess can also be compared to 'parking the bus', a football term where overly defensive tactics are deployed to nullify the opponent's attack It also helps in keeping up the concentration levels.

There's of course evidence to support this. One of the sport's greatest minds, Pep Guardiola, actively sought one of chess's greatest ever players, Garry Kasparov, during the former's sabbatical in New York. The Spanish coach also sat down with Carlsen a few years ago. After the pair met, the Spaniard said: "The attack is dependent on the movement of the opponent so you have to pay attention to what the opponent does in every single movement and react to that." He has also read some of Kasparov's works, including 'How Life Imitates Chess'. The Russian great, known for his proactive play over the board, spoke about the importance of always being in control.

In 'Pep Guardiola: The Evolution;, the coach talks about the same thing. "If we’re the ones initiating the action," he writes, "as opposed to simply reacting, then we will be able to control the flow of the game."

One of the midfielders very good at controlling the flow of the game is Zubimendi. When he was 12, he had to pick a choice. Football or chess. Inigo Argandona, an IM who used to coach the Spaniard in the board game when he was a kid, tells the story. "He won a regional event," he tells this daily. "He played chess from when he was six. In fact, he even refused to play the Basque regional tournament because there was also a football tournament and he picked football." When a 12-year-old Zubimendi told Argandona that his choice was football, the coach warned him. "Becoming a professional footballer is close to impossible," he chuckles. "But giving up chess was very clearly the best move for him."