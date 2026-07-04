Feels like 'victory': Cape Verde celebrates heroic World Cup defeat

PRAIA: Applause erupted, drums began to beat and car horns honked: Cape Verde's narrow loss to Argentina was cause for celebration early Saturday in Praia as the Blue Sharks' World Cup dream run came to a sad but brilliant end.

The African archipelago of just over 500,000 people progressed to the knockout stages in their first ever World Cup after drawing with European champions Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

However after an epic last-32 contest in Miami where Cape Verde pushed Argentina to the brink, the reigning world champions snatched a 3-2 win to move on, and the rank outsiders' journey was over.

"We lost the match, but we feel like we achieved a victory because we held our own against the world champions," fan Adilson Soaresz told AFP. "Cape Verde was magnificent".

The Atlantic island nation has become one of the fairytale stories of this year's expanded 48-team tournament, confounding expectations.

In Praia, festivities continued until nearly 3:00 am (0400 GMT) with vuvuzelas and live music blasting in the streets.

"Cape Verde leaves the World Cup with its head held high", supporter Pedro Ramos told AFP from a fan zone in Praia, where Cape Verdeans and visitors had gathered to watch the clash.

"We were so close to beating Argentina. We were allowed to dream", he said, gleeful that the Blue Sharks had made "the Argentines sweat".