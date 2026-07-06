Brazil left to second-guess penalty kick choice after earliest World Cup exit since 1990

EAST RUTHERFORD: Vinícius Júnior had the ball at the penalty spot, a perfect chance to give Brazil the lead.

And he handed it to Bruno Guimarães.

And by the time Neymar — in what he said was his final World Cup appearance — took and made Brazil's second penalty kick, it was too late for the five-time champion.

Guimarães had his penalty shot stopped by Ørjan Nyland in the 14th minute and Brazil couldn't get one past Norway's goalkeeper until deep in stoppage time, losing 2-1 on Sunday in the round of 16 for its earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

"We just have to apologize to the Brazilian people, to everyone that attended this venue and witnessed this match, and I think we have to learn from our mistakes," Brazil captain Marquinhos said. "For those that come in the new generation, I ask that the people will support them from the beginning."

The Brazilians will be left with four years of second-guessing, wondering why they chose not to have one of soccer's elite scorers take the penalty shot after Matheus Cunha was taken down by a sliding tackle in the box.

No foul was called originally, to the Brazilians' protest, but the penalty was awarded after a video review. Vinícius, who came into the game leading Brazil with four goals in four games, had the ball in his hands, and it appeared he would take the kick.