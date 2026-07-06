Erling Haaland-led World Cup run is stirring up soccer pride for Norway fans at home and abroad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: Erling Haaland banged the drum to lead Norway fans in the Viking Row that has become a signature part of the World Cup.

After celebrating carrying his nation into the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time by scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Brazil on Sunday, his thoughts drifted to the scene back home where tens of thousands of Norwegians partied into the night.

And, of course, performing the Viking Row themselves.

“Look at the streets in Norway,” Haaland said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it before. I kind of wish that I was in Oslo now celebrating with all the people.”

Thankfully for his teammates, the Manchester City striker is in the US piling up the goals and making this the best World Cup in the history of Norway’s men’s national team.

This improbable run that took another leap forward by knocking off five-time champion Brazil is stirring up pride in fans at stadiums and in the streets where the games are taking place, and across the Scandinavian country of just over 5.5 million people.

As many as 50,000 people were watching the match against Brazil at Rådhusplassen — the square outside the town hall — in Norwegian capital Oslo, according to the city council. Wearing a Norway soccer scarf around his neck, Crown Prince Haakon even met a throng of fans outside the royal palace and was seen taking part in a mass Viking Row after the game.