FIFA World Cup 2026: No fairytale for Cristiano as Portugal bow out early

Cristiano Ronaldo's demise wasn't exaggerated at all. His fall was sadly foretold. How much he tried to convince the world that a brace against Uzbekistan would be enough to stage a miraculous reversal of this late-stage Ronaldo. "I'm back," he shouted into the TV cameras after that group-stage match.

It offered a neat contrast to the scenes following Portugal's limp exit at the hands of Spain in the pre-quarters on Monday afternoon. Surrounded by TV cameras, he was all alone as he stared into the middle distance. A few tears escaped him as Portugal's campaign ended in the most predictable of circumstances. They sacrificed team dynamics and footballing logic at the altar of a legend who wanted a final shot at immortality.

Just three of the most damning statistics doing the rounds on the morning after the night before: Ronaldo had 19 touches of the ball against the Iberian neighbours across 90 largely ineffective minutes. It was suggestive of how an entire event unfolded around the Portuguese superstar. For the vast majority of the last two decades, Ronaldo has been responsible for producing some of the greatest moments in the game, for illuminating otherwise nondescript matches. However, on Monday, as has been the case for the last few years, he allowed the game to pass him by as if he were a spectator in the starting XI.