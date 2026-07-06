FIFA World Cup: Jude conjures magic as England conquer Azteca, eliminate Mexico

In one of the competition's grandest stages — the Estadio Azteca — Bellingham showed off his 'I'm him' energy to help England advance to the quarterfinals. The 'edge' he brought to the occasion helped them. Harry Kane is one of their greatest footballers and they also have a fine collection of players. But there's something about the Madrid star. When he moved from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund as a teen, Birmingham retired the No. 22 jersey he had worn. He had just turned 17. It was why their decision was met with incredulity among their own supporters. But the club staff knew what they were losing and wanted to use Bellingham to inspire every kid in the academy. A kid inspiring other kids.

The midfielder, now 23, is in the middle of conjuring something special. Against Mexico, he was everywhere. He stooped low to give them the lead. He then converted a sweeping move to give them a two-goal cushion. Two goals in as many minutes to quieten a crowd of 80,000. When he wasn't scoring against Mexico, he was preventing them from scoring. There was a last-gasp tackle when Cesar Montes was poised to make it 2-2 in first-half stoppage time. The home captain had only the goalkeeper to beat from a couple of yards out when the all-action midfielder stretched his leg to hack the ball away. It was heroic defiance, and England used it as a platform when they had to defend as a collective after going down to 10 in the 54th minute.

If the first 45 minutes was all about Bellingham, the second half was about their bloody-mindedness in the face of a brutal siege on their goal. They added a third goal soon after the red but in that second 45 minutes, they had to defend for their lives. Mexico outshot them 13-3, outpassed them 192-69, enjoyed more possession (72-28) and had more touches in the opposition box (24-8). But the 1966 winners, who have previously wilted in global tournaments, displayed another side to them.