Disappointment at Morocco's World Cup exit cannot mask pride

RABAT: The vuvuzelas finally fell quiet in Morocco on Thursday as the only African team left in the World Cup came up against the insurmountable hurdle of France and Kylian Mbappe.

The team that had shown such swashbuckling football in the previous rounds produced an under-par performance as they fell 2-0 to the French in the quarter-final in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Azirar, 18, was still reeling from the defeat after watching the game in Rabat.

"It was a really difficult match for Morocco," he said, although he had to admit that "France deserved to win."

Fans' hopes were sky-high for the 2026 tournament after Morocco stunned the footballing world by reaching the semi-finals four years ago in Qatar, led by world-class captain Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain.

On that occasion they also lost 2-0.

Having added outstanding young talent Ayyoub Bouaddi to that squad, and with exciting forward Ismael Saibari leading the attack, many believed Morocco could even topple France this time and progress to the last four again.

Mustapha Garni, 24, said: "I really hoped we'd win and reach the semi-finals, but that's not how it turned out."