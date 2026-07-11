FIFA World Cup 2026: England game will be a special occasion for Norway and Norwegians

THE England game is going to be a very special occasion. I remember a time when the TV would show one Premier League match every Saturday on TV back in Norway, and we would all watch it. English football on Norwegian TV has been a thing for a very long time. So the reputation and the history of English football in Norway is so strong. And if you come to Norway and ask people ‘who they support’, they will always say the name of an English club. Even otherwise, the game will be special because it’s the biggest dream for a lot of young Norwegian players to play in the Premier League. And, of course, this team has a lot of players playing in the Premier League. That’s why the game is going to be so special. We beat them before, and we can hopefully beat them again.

About the current Norway side, it’s a new generation who have come through, and they have been doing so well. They stick together; it’s good to see that they are just a good bunch of boys that have fun and play football together. It’s one of the reasons why the people in Norway are so happy.

That happiness and excitement were there even when the team went to the US to begin their World Cup journey. We were all so excited because we hadn’t been in a tournament for 26 years (Euro 2000) or in a World Cup for 28 years (1998). Everyone has been behind them from the opening game. I think there was always this feeling and belief that on a good day, we could beat anybody. During the qualifying tournament, we didn’t lose a single game (they beat Italy home and away and scored 37 goals in eight games). I think the squad was free of expectations, but if everything worked well, we could beat anyone (smiles).