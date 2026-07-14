FIFA World Cup 2026: Semi-finals are decided by fine margins, says German goalkeeping great Kahn

CHENNAI: Two of Europe's best football teams meet in a high-voltage World Cup final in Dallas on Tuesday night. What makes this tie more interesting is the prospects of a high-scoring match. The last time these two sides met was in the UEFA Nations League last year, with La Roja emerging 5-4 winners.

With the rivalry set to reach new heights in this high-pressure battle, former Germany great and Zee5 expert Oliver Kahn believes room for error for players in this match is virtually non-existent. Kahn believes that this tie offers "one of the most fascinating tactical battles."

Spain usually employ their renowned possession-based football, while France are known for their attacking quartet of Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

"The team that controls the midfield without sacrificing its defensive structure will have the upper hand. Semi-finals are often decided by fine margins rather than sustained dominance," the goalkeeping great, who is part of Zee5's expert panel for the FIFA World Cup's broadcast, said.