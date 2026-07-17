Goalkeepers remain in the back seat in record FIFA World Cup tournament

CHENNAI: “A striker can miss nine chances, score one, and be the hero. We can have nine amazing saves, make a last-minute mistake, and suddenly we're at zero," Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois once was quoted saying this a few years ago. That turned to reality when Senne Lammens, his deputy, had to replace him midway through Belgium’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Spain. With the game level at 1-1, Lammens spilled a powerful shot off Pau Cubarsi into the path of Mikel Merino, who slotted the ball in the 88th minute to knock Belgium out of the tournament. The criticisms followed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic called him an ‘overrated keeper.’

As goals are scored at record-pace, goalkeepers in the ongoing World Cup, at large, remain in the shadows. While they are trained to be mentally stern and not hold any emotional baggage, small, key factors, hold them back. One of them is the match ball itself.

It may not be as 'frightening' as the Jabulani in 2010, but the Trionda, the official match ball for this year, has been a subject of debate. With the ongoing tournament witnessing more shots from outside, and correspondingly the most goals scored so far (41), former goalkeepers have claimed that reading the ball as a keeper has not been the easiest.