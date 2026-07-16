FIFA World Cup 2026: As 'GOAT' as it gets for Argentina

LIONEL Andres Messi.

For on days like this, after a night like that, you need to write the player’s full name to give them the proper respect they deserve. Standard journalism rules be damned. For 30 second-half minutes, it seemed like Argentina’s fever dream of a World Cup campaign, was coming to an end at the hands of one of their greatest football rivals in England. That was before Messi decided to shapeshift what had already become an attack v. defence training session into an endgame for the ages.

England, for reasons best known to them (and a large amount of the postmortem from their perspective will focus on this), decided to shut up shop as soon as the second hydration break was called for. They didn’t have any pace on the break, subbed on centre-backs and went full defensive against the defending champions who had already thrown on every forward they could get their hands on. An onslaught — a bombardment of crosses into the box as well as shots from all angles — was already underway when the Albiceleste had Messi down the right. He had already sent a few teasing crosses into the back post.

The 39-year-old, sole leader for goals and assists in the tournament’s history, didn’t have a single shot on target all night, but he was already influencing the game in other ways. Whenever Argentina have felt a sense of peril, they have looked to him in this tournament, and he has delivered by winding back the clock. He is still blessed with that ability to beat defenders over five yards, something the largely Argentina-based crowd in Atlanta had loved. In the closed Stadium, he also became a right-winger, dropping a shoulder and running at people. A 39-year-old man in the final Wednesday of his international career had started playing like he was in the first Monday of his life.