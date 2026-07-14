FIFA World Cup: Argentina running machines behind Messi freedom

THIS could be the day, then. The World Cup's final Wednesday could also be the final meaningful match of Lionel Messi's international career. Irrespective of whether the 39-year-old, who has eight goals to his name in this tournament, features in the final or in the third-place match a day before, the last dance has gone swimmingly well. He has played some of his greatest hits: the body feints, shake of the hips, drop of the shoulders, that very unique finish with his left foot from just inside the box and even a spell of mayhem as a right winger as he wound back the clock. Just to complete the set, he has even missed a few penalties to stay true to the Messi brand.

A few weeks ago, this newspaper had written how the 39-year-old manages to come alive during critical moments. Unlike other footballers at the elite level, he conserves his energy by walking through large swathes of the games. At this World Cup, he has spent over 60% of the time walking. In fact, data crunchers analysed the group stage numbers and said that out of the 618 players who played at least 90 minutes in the group stage, Messi ranked 618th among all outfielders in terms of distance covered per 90 minutes (8.1 kms).

But his colleagues don't mind this aspect of Messi as this has been a perfectly symbiotic relationship for a very long time. Messi's greatest threat in 2026 is his availability and ability to still engineer moments of magic in and around the D. In the attacking third, he still carries the team. However, in the traditional sense, Argentina have carried him. They have compensated for his lack of off-field movements by running much more than Messi. A few extra yards here. A couple of high-intensity sprints there. One more chase down the right channel at speeds in excess of 20kph.