FIFA World Cup 2026: Anti-England law, cablegate and a case of mistaken identity: Unpacking another night of VAR mayhem

BENGALURU: This has been a great tournament for the stars. The biggest and brightest stars of the game have illuminated grounds in the US, Mexico and Canada over the last month. What has given them competition, though, has been the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

On the World Cup's penultimate Saturday, VAR was front and centre in both quarter-finals. Here's unpacking the three instances across the two matches...

A Norway goal-kick allegedly hitting the cable over the Stadium, ball falling to the feet of Elliot Anderson and England equalise via Jude Bellingham in first-half injury time

That old FIFA connected ball technology, heartbeat and sensors were all at play. A few replays (admittedly not great angles) suggested a deviation. As soon as Bellingham displayed his dancing feet to evade a few defenders before slotting the ball home, the Norwegian players did appeal to the referee. Even when the game was on, FIFA put out a statement saying they looked at the incident but cleared it because there was no spike when the ball allegedly came into contact with the camera cable up above. Post-match, Norway remained adamant there was a clear change of direction. If there was a deviation, FIFA rules would have disallowed the goal (think about it as the ball hitting spider-cam when in play).