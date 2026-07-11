FIFA World Cup 2026: Game theory and why a penalty shootout is 'part science and part art'

BENGALURU: Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. In one category, though, he's below average. In the art of penalty-taking.

Outside of shootouts, he converts about 77 per cent of all penalties he takes (114 out of 148). Considering the xG of a penalty is 0.79 (the chance of a goal being scored is 79 times out of 100 irrespective of who's taking the penalty), the Argentine is not all that good.

It's an assessment Stefan Szymanski agrees with. One half of one of football's most iconic books — Soccernomics — he's a former Professor of Sports Management at the University of Michigan. Szymanski, whose research has delved deeply into the economics of sport, has taken a deep interest in the psychology of a shootout.

"Both as a keeper or as the one who's standing over the spot-kick," he tells this daily, "you can't always go to your best side."

While there's no right or wrong way to approach a shootout, players are increasingly leaning towards something game theory calls 'mixed strategy'. Assume, for example, the game between France and Spain goes to a shootout. Kylian Mbappe, who is just about average from the spot (81 per cent), may opt for a side that he doesn’t prefer. "That," Szymanski says, "is mixed strategy."