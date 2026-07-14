FIFA World Cup: Maradona, Falkland Islands and Beckham: The reasons why Eng vs Arg will be grudge match you don't want to miss

"FOR me," Diego Maradona had written in his autobiography, "it was like stealing from a thief."

Maradona was describing why he preferred the Hand of God over the Goal of the Century from that history-shaping encounter at the Azteca in 1986. It's one of several reasons why England and Argentina do not like the sight of each other on the football field. They haven't faced each other in any senior men's event since 2005. However, it doesn't matter that no active England player has faced Argentina and vice versa.

This is a rivalry that transcends football. A significant part of the answer lies in Argentina's unofficial World Cup anthem: La cuarta Estrella. The Fourth Star.

It implores the national team to win for Diego and to win for Lionel Messi. But, firstly, it asks them to win for Las Malvinas. It was referenced in Qatar when the anthem was 'Muchachos'.

It's a small group of islands in the Atlantic (Falkland Islands). Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, the response from the UK was definite. Over two months later, UK won the confrontation. However, there was no official declaration of war and Argentina maintains its demand over the territories. There are also reports that Maradona used the islands during a team talk before that game in 1986.