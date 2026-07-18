FIFA World Cup 2026: Rodri, Spain's beating heart

Since the start of 2023, only one footballer has won every competition they have taken part in. On Sunday, Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante — Rodri to the world — has the chance to add to his remarkable record. He has so far won the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup and the Euros over the last few years. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner now has the chance to add the sport's ultimate honour to his CV.

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In the Spanish team, Lamine Yamal has the license to thrill. Mikel Oyarzabal is the main goalscorer. Marc Cucurella is tasked with providing width down the left while Unai Simon is entrusted with sweeping because of the high-line they play with. Rodri's task, though, is more fundamental. Like the seconds hand of an analogue clock, he is always working. Even when he's standing still in the middle, he's forever analysing plays and patterns, sequences that won't be immediately obvious. The beating heart.

Some of this is because the midfielder is addicted to football. "It's a drug," he once wrote in the Players Tribune in 2024. He sees everything. It's why Luis de La Fuente called him a computer at the 2024 Euros. "We have Rodri, who is a perfect computer, he administers everything, the emotions, all the moments in a magisterial way -- that's a great help for everyone," the coach had said after Spain's 4-1 last-16 win over Georgia.