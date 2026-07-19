It's in the game: Why football and World Cup generally means FIFA for Indians

In the early 90s, when the world of video games had initially exploded across the globe, FIFA wanted in. The governing body entered into an agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to make FIFA-branded games. EA, who had already made a big splash in the US gaming market, saw an opportunity. That's how FIFA International Soccer was born in 1993. Every year from then, EA used to make FIFA-titled video games. The cover would typically contain one of the best players at the time with the letters 'FIFA' in big, bold lettering. FIFA 98. FIFA 99. FIFA 2000. FIFA 2001. And so on.

Around the time when most of India's millennials had become teenagers, an aspirational country started welcoming personal computers into their homes. Because the pricing was a touch high, a lot of kids used to download the game from torrents or getting a 'cracked' CD from their friends. For a lot of these children, FIFA acted like a gateway drug into an unreal world.

They couldn't believe they could control David Beckham and Manchester United (the default club of choice for many Indians at the time) in a video game. All of them, first and foremost, used to see this as a 'FIFA' game and not a 'football' game because of the four-letter word on the cover or how the game was advertised. What none of them knew at the time was FIFA's overall contribution to the games themselves ended with them lending their name on the cover. A former EA official had famously described the governing body's contribution as 'four letters on the front of the box'. They used to pay FIFA to use their name and World Cup-related branding for that. It was reported that the licensing agreement between FIFA and EA was worth anywhere between $125mn to $175mn on an yearly basis

The explosion of the budget smartphone market in India similarly catapulted the popularity of the FIFA gaming series on mobile phones. In the interim, EA kept tweaking, adding or subtracting things. They got into direct licensing agreements with 1000s of players, 100s of teams and a lot of leagues, including all of the top European ones. So even if the likes of Pro Evolution Soccer had better gameplay, only one game had real life names thanks to the agreements in play.