How Iran vs. New Zealand became the most politicised match in the history of the FIFA World Cup

Apart from ensuring they were fresh and ready for the tournament — 17 of the 26 players of the national team come from the suspended domestic league — the purpose of the camp was to ensure they played a few friendlies and trained together as a unit. There were also hectic backchannel talks between FIFA and the Iran officials. President Gianni Infantino even met the players and officials in March. "It was a pleasure to meet the players of the Iran national football team ahead of their friendly match against Costa Rica in Antalya," he had posted on his official Insta account. "I had the opportunity to spend time with the players, as well as Mehdi Mohammed Nabi, the First Vice President of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran...

"Football brings unity and hope, even in the most challenging circumstances, and FIFA will continue to support the team to ensure the best possible conditions as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup. I look forward to seeing them deliver a positive message of humanity and togetherness to the world."

Considering the circumstances, they have given it a fair go. But the situation has been challenging for all of them. They were training in a land they couldn't call theirs, they had to keep checking in on their families who were in the middle of an actual warzone — idea of a single missed call enough to send them into a negative spiral — all the while preparing for some of the biggest games in their history.

"It's been very difficult," Alireza Jahanbaksh had told ESPN a few days ago. "You have to keep checking on your family, on your loved ones, on your people back home and of course it's affecting the group. As Team Melli, we try to do everything to make our people happy, especially in this situation."

Once they completed their camp in Antalya, they took a private jet to Tijuana — their original base was Arizona — where they would

spend all their nights and most days. When they landed in Mexico, they were wearing gold pins bearing the no 168 to remember the people who were killed in the missile strike (it's unlikely that FIFA will allow that gesture during their games). It acts as a constant reminder of the unique situation they find themselves in. The scars from back home.