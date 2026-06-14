Patrick Beach takes over as Australia's goalkeeper and stars in World Cup opener

VANCOUVER: For Australia's opener against Turkey, the Socceroos' presumed starting goalkeeper was Mathew Ryan, who entered this tournament as a veteran of three World Cups and the team's captain.

Manager Tony Popovic instead turned to a 22-year-old keeper, who would be playing in just his third ever international match: Patrick Beach.

"A couple of days ago, the boss and our keeper coach pulled me aside and told me that I'd be playing," Beach said. "They had confidence in me, and that became the confidence I needed to get out there and do my job tonight."

In the 30th minute, while the Socceroos held an unexpected 1-0 lead over Turkey, Beach made his first save of many, quickly justifying Popovic's bold decision.

As Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci launched a blistering long-range shot destined for the goal, Beach made a fully outstretched save to redirect the ball off the post and away to safety.

He added another pair of excellent saves in the second half, diving to deny Arda Guler's free kick from outside the box and turning away Kerem Akturkoglu's shot from near the penalty spot.

Beach finished with eight-saves and a clean sheet. The Sydney native has only played two professional seasons to Ryan's 16, both as the starting keeper for Melbourne City of Australia's A-League.

Beach started in the Socceroos' final friendly match before the World Cup, a 1-1 draw to Switzerland, but did not appear in any of his nation's nine other friendlies dating back to June 2025.