FIFA hydration breaks spark backlash, blamed for killing momentum at the World Cup

ATLANTA: Curaçao fans went wild. The Germans were in shock.

Livano Comenencia had scored a goal for the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for the World Cup against four-time champion Germany.

At 1-1 in Houston a famous upset looked possible.

Then came the hydration break.

Curaçao lost the initiative, conceding two goals before halftime in what eventually became a 7-1 defeat to the Germans.

"I actually felt sorry for them," former England striker Alan Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast. "They scored and then it was maybe 30 seconds after that it stopped. So it's killed their momentum."

FIFA's new hydration breaks midway through each half — a novelty for this World Cup — were introduced to help players deal with the summer heat in the United States, Canada and Mexico. But critics say they're having unintended consequences, ruining the flow of the game and giving coaches a chance to tactically shift momentum in their team's favor.

While player welfare is a real concern with temperatures expected to exceed 90 F (32 C) in the hottest World Cup venues, some say the hydration breaks are just an excuse for broadcasters to go to commercials in the middle of the game.

"We're in America, right? So, it's like it is it's like it's a timeout," former Ireland international Roy Keane said on The Overlap, a podcast that he co-hosts with long-time Manchester United teammate Gary Neville. "We love football because of the pace of the game ... what it's doing is stopping the flow of the game, the momentum."

A chance for coaches to huddle with the players

Rather than players merely taking on fluids, coaches have been seizing the opportunity to pass on in-game tactical instructions that would normally not be possible. And early indications are that it is having an effect.

"You can use the break to tell the players what they need to improve or what is good or what they should do better," Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said. "So you can use it in different ways to your advantage, and this is what we will be doing."

In eight of the first 16 games there were goals scored within 10 minutes of the rehydration break.

Curaçao never recovered after the restart against Germany.

Morocco paid the price against Brazil in New Jersey, having dominated the game from the start and scored just before the first break. Less that 10 minutes after play resumed the game was level with Vinicius Junior equalizing.

Canada, the U.S., Australia, Scotland, Sweden and Iran have all benefited with goals soon after the break.

Momentum maps have shown how games have shifted after the new stoppages in play.

The hydration breaks also affect the experience of fans watching the games at stadiums. There were boos from the crowd on the first hydration break in the game Tuesday between Iraq and Norway in Foxborough, Massachusetts.