FIFA World Cup 2026: Sister's memory the driving force for Africa football's next global superstar, Yan Diomande

In one of the most emotional posts ever on The Players' Tribune, a website for athletes, Diomande wrote about the death of his little sister. "I don't even think I shed a tear the day they told that you were gone," he wrote on Wednesday. "I was just in shock."

"'Your sister is gone,' he remembers the message. 'What?' 'She died.' 'What are you talking about?' 'Somebody put something in her drink at a party, and she never woke up. She is gone.'"

His sister, Roxane, was the one who had given wings to his dreams, belief to his prayers. Diomande even remembers a time when Roxane was with him after all European clubs had looked at him but decided against signing him. "Remember when they took me on trial at Bournemouth," the post, addressed to Roxane, asks. "At Chelsea, Rangers, Olympiacos, Crystal Palace? Eze (England player Eberechi Eze) and Olise (French international Michael Olise; both of whom are at the World Cup) even came up to me after one training and said, "'Yo kid, you are really good.' But they still didn't sign me."

When all clubs, including MLS teams in the US, rejected the opportunity, he was ready to give up. "The adults handled everything," he writes. "They just kept taking me all around Europe, and everybody saying no. My visa was up. My dream was over. They sent me back to Africa, and we cried together. You were the one who never stopped believing. A few weeks later, I signed for Leganes and we cried different tears."

He very quickly established his presence on the wing before scoring his first goal for the club against Espanyol. His pace, trickery and direct dribbling ability combined with his physicality — the ideal profile for young players — meant other clubs revisited the file marked 'Diomande'. Just after Leganes' relegation post the 2024-25 season, Leipzig took the chance and signed him for just over $20mn (former Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, in an advisory role, may have played a role in the transfer).