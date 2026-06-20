AIFF to send proposal to rename body, Nat'l anthem & song before matches among other decisions

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to submit a proposal to the Sports ministry to rename the body to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB) on Saturday. The proposal was accepted in the body's Special General Body meeting in New Delhi. However, the process is not straightforward. If the ministry approves it, then the proposal will be brought to the general body, and then to FIFA. "If the ministry does not approve, or if they have any other opinion, then there is no question. We need several approvals, FIFA's approval, the ministry's approval, but then you have to start from somewhere. So it is a start," he told reporters.

This comes at a time where debate over India's absence in the ongoing FIFA World Cup has intensified on social media. Amidst this proposal, there is criticism on the body for not looking at the actual issues pertaining, in terms of building a strong grass root system. At present, the Blue tigers are ranked 138 in the FIFA men's rankings. India also failed to qualify to the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. The senior men's national team only has the qualifier matches for the 2031 edition.