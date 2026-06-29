FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil have the last laugh in Rd of 32 tie vs Japan

WHEN Gabriel Martinelli first broke into the Arsenal squad in 2019, some of their fans started calling him by a blasphemous nickname. 'Messinelli'. At a time when the North London club were going through an identity crisis, the Brazilian was a silver lining amid a line of thunderstorms. On Monday afternoon, the Arsenal winger, who has seldom come up trumps for the Selecao after making his debut in 2022, produced his biggest one yet in front of a heaving Houston Stadium.

On as a sub in the second half, the 25-year-old found his composure from the edge of the box to arrow his shot across the keeper after being set up by Bruno Guimaraes in the sixth minute of added time. After toiling their way into the contest — thanks to an equaliser from Carlos Casemiro — the five-time champions threatened the Japan goal on a regular basis but the match increasingly seemed destined for extra-time and penalties.

That's when Guimaraes and Martinelli combined to send the Stadium as well as the dugout into delirium. After the final whistle, the Japanese players looked crestfallen. They had given a good account of themselves but perhaps retreated into their shell way too early. From a Brazilian perspective, the result sent them into the last 16 but the performance, especially in the first half, left a lot to be desired.